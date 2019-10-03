Doja Cat Samples Blink-182 On New Track "Bottom B*tch"

Los Angeles-based singer/producer Doja Cat is one of the most eccentric forces in the music industry right now. Coming through with technical prowess, Doja Cat could have ventured into any musical territory she wanted. That's how talented she is. She opted to go the hip-hop/pop route and it's working out for her. Best known for her viral videos and her hilarious "Mooo!" record, people are seriously taking notice of the young star and she's making sure to take advantage of the attention, prepping a brand new album for next month. Announcing her next body of work, Doja Cat will soon be impacting us with Hot Pink. Before the full project arrives though, her new single and video for "Bottom Bitch" are here.

Embracing a punk rock vibe, the female rapper went all out and sampled Blink-182's "What's My Age Again" to create this hit. A number of high-profile cameos take place throughout the video, including appearances from the singer's "Tia Tamera" collaborator Rico Nasty and skateboarders Destiny Rogers, Victoria Taylor, Briana King, and more.

Speaking on the new album, Doja Cat noted: "I named the album Hot Pink because I wanted people to feel that before they got into the music that it felt passionate, warm and welcoming. I think that the color hot pink describes those things the most. It’s my favorite color and has been for my whole life so for my second project where I’ve found myself and I’m more refined, I felt that this title was the best choice."

Stay tuned for the album in November.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you got a crib

Then she buy the whip

Ain’t no Prada fit

Got some Gucci kicks

That's my bottom bitch

And she bought it, bitch

And I'm proud of it