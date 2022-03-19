Doja Cat has racked up 21.7 million followers on TikTok with almost 240 million likes as she posts random videos, duets, and stitches, trying to keep up with some of the latest trends and memes spiraling around the For You page. Fans love seeing this outgoing, notoriously quirky, but real-life personality their favorite rapper shows off.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After scrolling through her TikTok, we’ve collected some of her funniest, most-head-scratching posts for your enjoyment.

Doja’s love (?) for Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza led her to creating this “monstrosity” of a beat but she also made sure to reassure fans it was “contractual” and that she knows “it’s bad.”

Doja’s duets are truly hilarious, leaving fans to often question what in the world is going on. Doja is just staring blankly at this man cutting lumber, flinching at every swing, making fans question whether she actually likes or dislikes this video. What do you think?

Nothing was actually said, but points were definitely being made. Doja asked her fans to “think about it,” while many agreed, saying she’s spitting “nun but facts,” with a contagious smile on her face the whole time.

Even though no one asked, Doja had to jump on the trend and let us know she’d smash every single Disney character, while giving fans her uniquely-bad angles.

This is a different genre of music from Doja than we are used to… One fan even commented, “this on the next album?”

If you’re not into jump scares, here’s a pre-warning. Doja was definitely trying to catch her audience off guard.

Fans begged Doja to go to sleep as she posted her lip-syncing along to Tracy Chapman at 5 a.m. Making sure to hit every key.

Doja Cat singing along with Doja’s Cat.

Doja hates TikTok’s Screen Time Management just as much as her fans do. How many have you scrolled past?

@dojacat this is the third one today and i still might not even be done. let me live. â¬ original sound - Doja Cat

Sounds like she might bust.

If only we could compete with Doja’s shoe game. “Shoe game f*cking crazy,” according to old-lady-voiced Doja.

Doja killed this Justin Timberlake beat. Look at those moves. And that hair.

This may make you look at sandwiches a bit differently. Would you eat it?