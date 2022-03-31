Doja Cat recently came out and said that she would be retiring from music after a traumatic experience in Paraguay. The artist was in the country for a concert, when many local fans began crowding around her hotel. When Doja didn't come out to say hello, they acted entitled and eventually sent threats and racial epithets her way. It was truly disgusting behavior, and it led to a while Twitter movement in which Doja's true fans condemned the racists who continued to harass her.

Since that time, some fans have been holding out hope that she wouldn't retire, and that it was simply a spur-of-the-moment proclamation. As Doja explained on Twitter today, just because she's still on tour, doesn't mean she intends on changing her mind. In a series of tweets, Doja noted that she has a ton of obligations that she still needs to get done. Once those obligations have been completed, she will exit the music industry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"For those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my ass isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got shit i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a fuckin picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY," Doja Cat. "So yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet."

It still remains to be seen if Doja will honor this promise, although she seems thoroughly upset with the way things have gone down as of late. Hopefully, she has a change of heart as she is most certainly one of the most consistent hitmakers we have. Of course, if she chooses to retire, it is a decision that fans will have no choice but to respect, and accept.