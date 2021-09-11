When Nicki Minaj hopped on the remix to Doja Cat's viral megahit "Say So," it helped catapult the single into new heights. However, when it came to joining Doja on the Popstar's "Get Into It (Yuh)" from Planet Her, Minaj wasn't on board. "It's not that I'm too busy at all, it's just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we talked to each other directly, but I didn't love that song ['Get Into It'] because I didn't think I could bring anything to it," said Nicki.

She continued, "So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, I asked them to send me something else and they didn't send me anything else."



In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Doja chopped it up about her brand new Pepsi commercial for its Soda Shop release where she revamps iconic songs from Grease. The singer-rapper donned the lead character of Sandu and boasted about the opportunity before being questioned about Minaj's remarks about "Get Into It (Yuh)."

"My dream is to have her on something that will be perfect for her that she's passionate about, that I'm passionate about," said Doja. "A lot of the time, things are rushed with me. I don't know how it gets to that point, but I think that sending Nicki the perfect song can happen and I think it will happen. I'm very excited for that, but I absolutely agree with her about having the right song for her."

"That moment will be an extreme turning point in my career that will just make everyone very happy," she added. "I think a lot of collaborations feel forced with some people — everyone's collaborating, remixing, and blah blah blah, and it gets nowhere, or it does okay, but I think Nicki is very formidable. Just a fantastic rapper and fantastic performer. She needs better than just okay, so it's perfect. Her whole direction in it is the way it should be."

Watch Doja Cat's Pepsi Soda Shop commercial below.

