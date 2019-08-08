Doja Cat had a breakout year in 2018 after the release of her song, "Mooo!" which became a viral smash. However, she's managed to find herself in a few controversies since the song broke out. Most recently, she caught the attention of Cardi B, as well as Bardi Gang, after she took to Instagram Live where she was listening to Cardi B's single, "Press." A clip of her Instagram Live circulated across the Internet where she's mocking Cardi B's voice and delivery on the song. Cardi B later replied with a reference to her collaboration with her husband Offset. "They do anything for clout," Cardi wrote.

Doja Cat didn't necessarily apologize for her comments, especially since people skipped over a part of her life where she professed her love for Cardi B. However, she did tag Cardi and Akademiks (who posted the clip) because of their selective hearing. She shared the clip of her praising Cardi. "Not that this song isn't fire. This song is so fuego," she said. "I love Cardi B."

"@iamcardib @akadmiks / but this doesn’t matter because hatred is more entertaining / I make fun of everybody including myself," she wrote.

Cardi B has yet to reply to Doja Cat's post and it seems likely that we probably won't hear a response but hopefully, the "Press" rapper isn't too mad.