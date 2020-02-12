Doja Cat is fixing to become the talk of the internet with these pictures. Currently spending some time in Hawaii, the Los Angeles native was relaxing in her black bikini when she decided to shake things up, ordering an impromptu photoshoot and sharing the results to Instagram. The world wasn't ready for her though, shaking in its tracks the moment she uploaded the shots.

The "Juicy" songstress and recent Birds Of Prey soundtrack artist attempted to break social media with her brand new thirst traps, nearly succeeding as she showed off tons of skin for her millions of fans. Disguising the shots as a Fashion Nova ad, Doja stunned in her black bikini top and her barely-there bottoms, which cover just enough for this to not be considered adult-only material. Still, we wouldn't recommend checking these out while you're at work. You might get some weird looks from your colleagues.

The comments are filled with heart-eyed emojis, including appearances from some of her famous friends. Melii, Lira Galore, and Megan Thee Stallion all stopped by to tell the former meme lord she looked fire, with Hot Girl Meg pretty much expressing a loss for words.

Doja Cat has been experiencing a major career surge thanks to the power of social media, seeing her Hot Pink album skyrocket in popularity with several songs trending on TikTok. She was recently announced as a late addition to Dublin's Longitude Festival, where she will perform alongside Roddy Ricch, Meek Mill, and more.