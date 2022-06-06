This summer, Doja Cat is taking us to Planet Her via her Instagram page, which has been loaded with glamorous snapshot after snapshot as of late. After stunning in Schiaparelli at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, she went on to post up in a gorgeous blue outfit from Alexandre Vauthier followed by a series of amazing designer looks for her Elle Magazine cover feature.

The songstresses' latest upload, though, is much barer, consisting of just the tiny pink g-string bikini that she modelled over on Twitter at the end of May, coupled with some very unique accessories.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

To contrast the colour of her bathing suit, Doja had icy blue eyeshadow applied across her lid, reaching all the way up to her brow bone. Her hair was slicked back into two high buns, with cute plastic flowers and clips added to match the rest of her look's vibe.

A padlock and key, a Bic lighter, kitten keychains, a padlock, and more flowers were among the tiny pieces visible on the "Ain't Shit" hitmaker's top. Around her neck, she wore various chains layered in a haphazard manner – a dollar sign, a Hollywood star, and a Playboy bunny were among the most obvious pieces.





When she's not appeasing her 24.1 million IG followers with beautiful new photos, Doja Cat has been hard at work on her highly anticipated fourth studio album, following 2021's Planet Her, 2019's Hot Pink, and 2018's Amala.





During her Elle profile, the 26-year-old revealed that her forthcoming project will include "mostly rap music" – read more about that here, and let us know if you're excited to hear new music from Doja in the comment section below.