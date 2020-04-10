Doja Cat is definitely upping the ante for her Instagram live sessions these days, and her latest stunt included performing her biggest hits on Levi's IG account in a pink inflatable sumo suit. Doja has always been one to engage in some hilarious antics, especially in the IG live world. Like many celebrities, the rapper has been hopping on live a lot more often lately while she's been in quarantine, and we're so thankful that we get to witness her hilarious personality in action that much more. Although she certainly had her fans in a fit of laughter after reciting the lyrics to Roddy Ricch's "The Box" in a Shakespearean manner (complete with a chainmail headdress), she followed this up with a performance on Levi's Jeans' Instagram account dressed in a sumo suit and a bedazzled denim jacket from the brand.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

Doja opened the set with her hit song, "Cyber Sex," followed by the silly "Mooo!" track that made her go viral back in 2018 and was responsible for ultimately launching her into stardom.

Doja clearly had some fun messing around with the inflatable costume, bouncing around and bending over to show her viewers all the different distortions she could make. She proceeded to perform "Juicy," "Streets," "Say So," "Rules," and more. Check out a bunch of clips from her live session below: