Doja Cat took several minutes to help a fan during her set at Lollapalooza Argentina on Saturday night. After making sure they were alright, Doja spoke about the importance of safety at concerts.

“I love you guys, I really do,” she told the crowd after stopping during a performance of "Options." “But we can’t have that happening, but I’m not just gonna… as long as somebody’s going out there. You guys, over there in that circle that just signaled to me, when everything’s OK, you just go like this. Just do that. Just wait. If it’s not OK, don’t do anything, but once it’s OK, just do something with your hands like this.”



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The break lasted about 5 minutes all in all.

“I wanna ask you guys a question,” Doja continued. “Does it matter that everybody here gets home safe? Make noise if everybody who needs to get home safe gets home safe. Then you’re on my side, right? That’s all that matters.”

“This stuff happens. It’s a lot of people and people get crushed,” Doja said. “It’s a lot. If you can see from the point of view I’m seeing it from, it’s a lot of people. It’s nobody’s fault, everybody wants to be here. You see what I’m saying? So don’t get sad or upset. I’ll be back. I will, I promise.”

After she was given the all-clear to continue, Doja launched into her hit single, “Say So."

