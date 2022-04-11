Doja Cat has partnered with BMW for a custom wrap for the iX Sports Activity Vehicle that promotes her "road to Coachella." The "Kiss Me More" singer is set to perform at the festival, later this month.

“The show that I’m preparing for Coachella defines everything that I’ve done from day one,” Doja said in a statement. “I never like to do the same thing over and over again. I want to embrace that instead of run from it. BMW is an iconic brand and I am honored to be working with them. Be on the lookout at Coachella for some Doja-inspired rides.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Tremaine Emory, Evan Mock, Nyjah Huston, Dixie D’Amelio, Victor Cruz, and more have also been tapped by BMW for the campaign.

Other performers featured on the Coachella lineup include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Baby Keem, Swedish House Mafia, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Daniel Caesar, and many more.

In addition to performing at Coachella, Doja is scheduled to embark on a massive stadium tour with The Weeknd, later this year.

Check out Doja Cat's Coachella-themed BMW below.

