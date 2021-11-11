This week, French Montana is set to unveil his anticipated release, They Got Amnesia. The album's announcement came during a time when the rapper was being teased by trolls online, but he attempted to set them straight by educating the naysayers about his catalog. French has received an ample amount of support from his fans and peers, and on Friday (November 12), he will be delivering new heat.

Montana has already released singles like "I Don't Really Care" and his Fivio Foreign-assisted track "Panicking." Other features on the record include Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Durk, John Legend, Moneybagg Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, Fabolous, Kodak Black, and more—including a track with both Doja Cat and Saweetie.

The two women in Rap have already amassed success together when Doja appeared on Saweetie's chart-topper, "Best Friends." As that single remains a favorite among their fanbases, Doja and Montana popped up in a video shared to social media where the Planet Her star made a few demands. In the clip, the two artists look to be on set filming their music video.

Doja makes it clear that They Got Amnesia is not going to hit the streets if their music video doesn't also receive the green light. Montana wrote, "@dojacat pulled up on me on my bday to let me know this album aint dropping on nov 12 till this video is done. can’t argue with the queen juheeeardddd STAY TUNED!"

The brief, yet playful clip has begun to circulate and fans are both artists are eager to hear their collaboration. Check it out below.