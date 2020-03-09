Not only is Doja Cat steadily supplying us with bops (have you seen the "Say So" video yet?), she is steadily supplying us with quality entertainment on Instagram Live. Some of the best proof of this is the emotional monologue she delivered a few weeks ago about how Nicki Minaj is deserving of the utmost respect. Now, the singer is voicing her opinions on the biggest trending topic of the moment: Coronavirus.

While the world is being sent into a panic over this pandemic-approximating virus, Doja Cat remains unperturbed. "Bitch, I'm not scared of a Coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit," she told her followers while sassily smacking her gum. All this talk of Coronavirus is only making Doja crave a nice cold beer to avoid the pervasive paranoia. "I'm gonna get a Corona cause I don't give a fuck about Corona[virus], bitch. It's a flu! I would literally... I'm not scared. Y'all are pussy, period."

Dr. Doja then proposed remedies that could protect you from this minor plague. "You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep - that's all you gotta do." She gave the topic a final shrug by re-emphasizing where her priorities lie. "Y'all are so scared about some damn Corona. Y'all are so scared of Corona that I need a Corona."

Perhaps Doja can convince the organizers and sponsors of Coachella to not cancel the festival due to health concerns, so she can get to make her big debut.