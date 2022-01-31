Doja Cat Is The Captain Of A Spaceship Rescuing Her Cat For "Get Into It (Yuh)" Music Video

Doja Cat returns to "Planet Her" for the "Get Into It (Yuh)" music video.

A quick fan-favorite song off Doja Cat's extremely well-received Planet Her album, "Get Into It (Yuh)" officially has a music video to accompany it.

With an album like Planet Her, Doja Cat fully embraced the more alien-esque aspects of the title throughout her visual pieces. True to form, "Get Into It (Yuh)" finds Doja heading to outerspace, in a futuristic spaceship. She appears to be the captain of the ship, and they're on a mission to rescue her cat, Starscream, from a gang of aliens. When they get there, they proceed to twerk, fully confusing the enemy aliens. When the enemies opens fire on Doja, she deflects each bullet thanks to her silver breast and pubic plate. It's safe to say, Doja kept her humor in tact for this video, while still showing off some sexy dance moves and cute looks.

Doja Cat continues to revel in the success of Planet Her. After debuting at #1 on the Billboard chart when the album first dropped in June 2021, its since been certified platinum by the RIAA, and Doja has earned herself eight Grammy nominations including "Album of the Year." Stay tuned to see what types of awards she will ultimately take home, with the Grammys recently rescheduled to April 3, 2022.

Check out the new music video and let us know what you think.