Summer may be slipping away, but Doja Cat is sure to bring back the heat when she makes her hosting debut at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. It was recently announced that she was on the roster of performers for the evening, but it’s now been confirmed that we’ll be seeing even more of the “Woman” singer than expected.

On August 25th, Doja took to Instagram to share the big news. “I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow. Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv,” the 25-year-old wrote. As if hosting and performing isn’t reason enough to celebrate, the rapper has also been nominated for five awards, including two of the night’s most prestigious - “Video of the Year” for “Kiss Me More” feat. SZA and “Artist of the Year”.

Kevin Winters/Getty Images

Stars who will be sharing the stage with Doja include Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, and LORDE, just to name a few. Our host may originate from LA, but on September 12th she’ll be coming to us live from Barclay’s Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

It may be her first time leading the charge, but Doja Cat is no stranger to the VMAs. Back in 2020, she performed an unforgettable mash-up of her hits “Say So” & “Like That” while also taking home the award for “PUSH Best New Artist”.

