Doja Cat is releasing her first makeup line in collaboration with BH Cosmetics, and it is available now.

"This collaboration is such a full circle moment for me I grew up doodling in school and always had an artistic eye, so naturally experimenting with makeup was a huge part of my life as a teenager," Doja said in a press release. "One of the first shadow palettes I ever purchased was from BH Cosmetics and I'm so proud to release this collection with them."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Featured in the collection are a 36 color eyeshadow palette, mini shadow quads, loose powder highlighters, mascara, calligraphy eyeliners, lip balms, lip glosses, a 10-piece brush set, and more.

The makeup collection comes after Doja recently dropped the new album, Planet Her, which features Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and more.

Despite the makeup collab, and the features on her album, Doja recently said she's attempting to be more selective regarding who she works with.

“I have been trying to be more careful about who I’m collaborating with," she told Extra. "Not to say that the people on my album are—they're incredible. They are the perfect features only album, but I do want to be more choosy about what I'm doing because I feel like a lot of features are coming out and it feels like people are just getting on each other's songs for the sake of having them on each other's songs."

Check out the collection here.

