Doja Cat Is A Mafia Boss In "Rules" Video

Doja Cat is unlike anybody else in female rap. Her lyrical content may be similar in certain aspects but the Los Angeles recording artist flexes her creative spirit on an elevated level. She's unique and fully authentic to herself, which is the reason why she's built such a loyal fanbase. The recent release of "Bottom Bitch" had us clamoring for more and today, she's delivering the goods.

It was previously detailed that Doja Cat's new album Hot Pink would be released in November but today, she's announcing the actual date we can circle on our calendars. Alongside the release of "Rules," the eccentric rapper told the world that the full body of work would be released on November 7. In the highly-stylized video for "Rules," Doja Cat assumes the role of a "Cat Mafia" boss, seeking revenge against a villain after their business plans went awry.

Watch the clip below and be sure to stay tuned for Hot Pink next month.

Quotable Lyrics:

Said, play with my pussy

But, don't play with my emotions

If you spend some money

Then maybe I just might fuck ya

Wanna shake that ass

And put that shit in slow motion

You got a whole lotta cash

And n***a you know I want it