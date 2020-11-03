Back when the COVID-19 outbreak had just started getting serious in North America, Doja Cat told the world that she was not afraid of catching the virus.

"I'm gonna get a Corona cause I don't give a fuck about Corona[virus], bitch. It's a flu," said Doja back in March.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Apparently, after catching the virus in July, she still doesn't care about the pandemic because, this weekend, she was spotted at Kendall Jenner's massive Halloween party. Hundreds of people were in attendance, disregarding social distancing rules and pretending as though 230,000 Americans haven't died from COVID-19 in the last eight months.

Doja Cat has faced a lot of criticism about her stance on the pandemic, including for her attendance at Kendall's party and, this week, she decided to fight back (before deleting all of the evidence).

"Lol everyone's mad at everybody," wrote Doja on Twitter, referring to the backlash from the party. As fans began asking her to apologize for making light of the pandemic, something snapped in the rapper and she felt it was the right move to insult her fans.

"You can suck my fuckin rod if that's what you meant to say," she said to one person. "Shut the fuck up hag", she said to another fan calling her out for attacking her supporters.

She went on to claim that she had taken four COVID-19 tests this week and that she doesn't need to take accountability for partying.

"LMAO accountability for taking 4 different tests in one week?!?!?!!?!????" she responded to someone. "Bitch get the fuck outta here you fuckin nerd. Sorry that you're too lazy to get fuckin tested slob."

Wow... the tweets have been deleted but, you would think that someone with her platform would show respect to the people who have been struggling through this pandemic. Not everybody has been able to party like she has. Some live with immunosuppressed individuals. Others are being cautious to not infect family members and friends. But... go off?

[via]