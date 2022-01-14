You can't deny Doja Cat's talent. Her star prowess is shining these days but her pop-centric stylings shouldn't deter you from doubting her pen. She's proven that she can drop bars, and she's even fielded comparisons to Nicki Minaj in the past few years. However, one person that doesn't seem to be a fan of her is Charles Hamilton. It may have been a while since you've heard that name but his recent comments on Doja Cat and her talent didn't go unseen.



Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

"Doja Cat, you gotta chill. The whole world is watching and yes, judging you. Time to grow up," he wrote, seemingly unprovoked. "I know. SUcks. But yeah..."

Though Charles Hamilton's tweets have since been deleted, Doja Cat didn't hold back when she decided to roast him. "You ain't sh*t," he wrote in response to the since-deleted tweet. Doja then stated that she was initially under the impression that Charles Hamilton was actually the platinum-selling artist Anthony Hamilton.

"Bro i thought you were Anthony Hamilton i was about to tell my whole family I was so excited," she tweeted before flaming Charles Hamilton's catalog. "u that one dude that was like “YABADABADABA BROOKLYN GIRLS," she wrote in a separate tweet.

It seems like the back-and-forth has since died down but it was still a confusing and unexpected exchange. Check Doja's tweets below.