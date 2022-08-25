Doja Cat's become a muse for the hip-hop community in the past few months. $NOT sparked outroar with his single, "Doja" ft. A$AP Rocky where he stated, "I'll fu*k that b*tch named Doja Cat." Ultimately, Doja shut down $NOT's sexual fantasies and said that she's never even met the rapper before.



However, $NOT isn't the only rapper who has taken a liking toward Doja Cat. Last month, Central Cee unveiled his latest single, "Doja" which has gone viral on TikTok. While the first few bars were enough to catch everyone's attention, Cee goes into detail about his lust for the Hot Pink singer. "Somebody tell Doja Cat, I wanna indulge in that... See the motion clap when you're throwin' it back," he raps on the record.

In the month since the song dropped, Doja Cat hasn't acknowledged Central Cee's song or existence. During a recent stream on Instagram Live, Doja, who was seemingly under the influence, revealed that she found his bars hilarious, largely due to his British accent.



"I wasn't going to say anything about the Central Cee thing but it's really funny that somebody just said, 'I'm not trying to indulge in that.' I'm too fucked up to not mention that it's very funny. 'Indulge in that' is funny. I'm sorry," she said. "It is. It's funny. I wasn't going to say anything. I was going to be superior. I was going to be superior, I was going to be above it. I was going to rise above, but then I saw that and it's actually great."

Check the full clip below.