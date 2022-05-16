Doja Cat has finally explained why she "swerved" Jack Harlow when the "Whats Poppin" rapper tried to add her to an Instagram Live session in 2020. While walking the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards, Doja explained that her "wig was peeling off."

“My wig was peeling off and I noticed that and I was like, ‘Oh, gotta go, bye,’” she explained. “Not that I care about that thing usually.”

As for Harlow, he was asked about his relationship with Doja on the red carpet as well: “I’ve become cool with Doja. That was early in our friendship, now we know each other pretty well. So I ain’t gonna do nothing too silly. I think I’m playing it cool today.”



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Despite being friends, the two have yet to release any music together. Back in December, Harlow pleaded with Doja to collaborate with him on a single.

"We'd make a number-one together," he told Variety at the time. "Doja, I know you know. Come on."

Doja was able to take home four awards during the ceremony for Top Viral Song, Top R&B Female Artist, Top R&B Artist, and Top R&B Album. Harlow won as a featured artist on Lil Nas X's "Industry Baby" for Top Rap Song. He also performed his new hit single, "First Class," during the show.

Check out Doja and Harlow's recent comments below.

