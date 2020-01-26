Doja Cat Embodies Harley Quinn In New "Boss B*tch" Visuals

Doja Cat morph's into Harley Quinn in new "Boss B*tch" visuals.

Doja Cat is quickly becoming one of the most polarizing personas in the hip-hop realm. At one point, the 24-year-old songstress was taking the Twitter streets by storm with her song "Mooo!," Then she released her sophomore studio album, Hot Pink (2019), featuring Tyga, Smino, and Gucci Mane which peaked at the 19th spot on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums Chart. Now, the "Tia, Tamera" rapper has contributed to the Birds of Prey soundtrack with an uptempo track entitled, "Boss B*tch."

Artistically, Doja Cat is one of those artists that has the ability to keep her fanbase guessing in regards to what type of content she will release into the airwaves. But, this "Boss B*tch track is highly reminiscent of the delivery of Nicki Minaj who dominated the rap lane for over a decade utilizing her rendition of the speed flow. Now, the Los Angeles-bred emcee has taken it and made it her own as she raps,

"Said b*tch, I'm the after, you been the before

I been the stallion, you been the seahorse

Don't need a report, don't need a press run

All of my bad pics been all my best ones

I wear the hat and I wear the pants

I am advanced, so I get advance

And I do my dance and cancel the plans

Said boo, don't be mad 'cause you had the chance"

In the new visuals for the track, Doja Cat embodies her own version of an archnemesis, dressed in black leather and pummeling her opposers. The video also features clips of Harley Quinn wreaking havoc in the Birds of Prey film as the rapper parties with her comrades and levels buildings with a rocket launcher.

The Birds of Prey soundtrack also features the song "Diamonds" by Meg Thee Stallion and Normani, while the film is set to hit theaters on Feb. 7. Check out Doja Cat's "Boss B*tch" visuals in the video provided above.