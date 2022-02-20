Doja Cat Drops SoundCloud Exclusive ICEJJFISH-inspired "What U Wanting" Remix

Ever since Doja Cat released her blockbuster, chart topping June 2021 Planet Her album and subsequent deluxe two days later, fans have been chomping at the bit for new music from the pop rap sensation.

After releasing her Feb. 11 "Celebrity Skin" single as a cover of Hole's 1998 Rock cut, Doja is keeping the ball rolling. On Sunday (Feb. 20), Doja dropped her new single "ICEJJFISH What U Wanting (remake/mix)" solely on SoundCloud, as a response to fans begging for it after she teased it in a recent Instagram live session.

Doja elaborated in a tweet that she dropped that song on SoundCloud to get it to her fans as soon as as possible, and would work to get it on digital streaming platforms soon: "Is it cool if i drop What U Wanting on SC then drop it a lil bit later on dsp’s just so you guys can have it earlier."

The song interpolates meme singer and beloved internet icon ICEJJFISH's 2020 song "What U Wanting," as Doja replicates his delicately sung hook and adds vibrant rap verses about spoiling her partner.

Check out Doja Cat's exciting new single below.