Doja Cat's career reached unprecedented heights in 2020 after the viral success of her signature track "Say So." Even before the success of "Say So," her ability to curate viral music videos and singles was incredibly visible--think "Moo." She's since become known for consistently being able to churn out tunes that achieve popularity across social media platforms.

She's been teasing the arrival of her third studio album Planet Her, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2021. "Kiss Me More" featuring SZA arrived as the album's first single, quickly becoming her third top-ten single. Thorugh a teaser shared on her social media platforms, the LA native offered fans a look a sneak peek at her next single from the album "Need To Know," arriving this Friday (June 11).



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"need to know 6/11," penned the 25-year-old on Twitter Tuesday (June 8). She shared a futuristic preview of an animated world, sticking to the same aesthetic and theme of the "Kiss Me More" visual--presumebly meant to represent "Planet Her." It's been viewed over 1.1 million times since its debut.

As for Planet Her, Doja has already confirmed an appearance from The Weeknd. Elsewhere, she's teased features from Young Thug, Megan thee Stallion, Saweetie, Ariana Grande, A$AP Ferg, and others. Of course, only time will tell.

Friday is looking to be a huge release day for women in rap. Cardi B, Doja Cat, Dream Doll, Megan thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj will all be dropping singles this week. Let us know if you're looking forward to hearing what the rap girls have to offer down below.