Doja Cat has had it with her "useless" Amazon Alexa, after the voice-operated device failed to play Roddy Ricch's #1 hit, "The Box." Sometimes, the gadgets that were invented to make our lives easier end up making them ten times harder, and nobody knows that struggle more than Ms. Doja. The rapper found herself in the midst of a major "first world problem" during one of her many Instagram live sessions recently, after her Alexa was unable to follow her instructions. It appears as though Doja was already in the midst of dealing with Alexa's shortcomings when a clip from the live begins, as she tells her viewers to prepare themselves for the AI's incompetence.

"Hey Alexa...play 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch," she tells the device. "She doesn't know," she then quietly says to her phone screen. "She's f*cking useless. Watch." A silence follows, and Doja makes another attempt to play the chart-topping smash hit. "I can't find 'The Box' by Roddy Ricch," Alexa responds, much to Doja's frustration. "She's f*ckin' useless," she repeats. "She's so trash." Doja makes a third attempt at getting the song to play, but Alexa still can't seem to carry out her request. "Hmm, I don't know that one," Alexa tells her. "Oh, b*tch, you didn't even listen to the whole thing that I said," Doja exclaims, before explaining how she tragically "has to go through [her] whole phone to play music."

"I can't just tell her—that's the coolest feature and I can't even do that," she points out. We feel your pain Doja. It is a little peculiar, considering "The Box" has spent a whopping 11 weeks and counting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. You'd think that Alexa would at least be familiar with the world-stopping hit.