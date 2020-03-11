YouTube just wanted to give Doja Cat a shoutout, but it ended up entangling the singer-rapper into a controversy about her skin tone. On Tuesday (March 10), the video streaming network shared its "#WCE" playlist of 81 tracks from a number of female artists. "Get introduced to these women who are rising in the ranks of hip hop. Feat. Doja Cat," YouTube wrote. As the cover image, YouTube used a photo of Doja Cat wearing a pink headset and a matching bra. There wasn't anything shocking about the picture, but the public had quite a bit to say about her skin color.

Thousands of comments poured in accusing Doja of bleaching her skin or criticizing YouTube for making the Hot Pink artist lighter. She was made aware of the backlash and took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight and deny allegations that she was somehow altering her image. "Hey, so if you're stupid as f*ck you probably left a comment under this picture talking about this," she said in a video as she showed some remarks from the public.

"Hey, how about I'm half white, not entirely black," she continued. "My skin gets very light when I don't tan. I was staying indoors a lot before that shoot. New f*ckin' subject! Dumbasses." Check out Doja Cat explain herself below.