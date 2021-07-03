Doja Cat has been nothing short of impressive when it comes to the early stages of her career. She started out by going viral on Twitter thanks to her "Bitch I'm A Cow" song, although eventually, she turned into an international megastar with some big hits to her name. Just a couple of Fridays ago, Doja unleashed her brand new album called Planet Her which is a dope fusion of r&b, pop, and hip-hop.

The project has been receiving rave reviews from her fans, and to help support the album, Doja Cat has been dropping some new visuals. The latest video came out yesterday and it was a Vevo-sponsored live performance of the track "Ain't Shit." As you can see below, the performance is visually stunning as we see Doja in the middle of the outdoors, all while surrounded by gold stairs and some ginormous ornamental structures.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

As for her wardrobe, Doja can be found wearing an extravagant plack patent leather jacket that shines when contrasted to the backdrop. As for her vocals, she seeks to change things up throughout the performance, and as always, she makes sure to exude feminity while rapping about the things men keep messing up on. Doja is becoming more and more known for her visuals, and this performance is a great example of why.

You can read our review of Doja Cat's Planet Her, right here. Also, be sure to check out the performance, below.