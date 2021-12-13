Doja Cat has canceled her upcoming appearances for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows, after testing positive for COVID-19. Doja had previously only removed herself from stops in Boston and New York City after “a few members” of her production crew tested positive earlier this weekend.



Jeff Schear / Getty Images

"As most of you probably heard, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution," she wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there."

This is the second time that Doja has tested positive for COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic. Her first positive diagnosis came in July of last year.

Check out Doja's announcement below.

