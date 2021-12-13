Doja Cat has canceled her upcoming appearances for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows, after testing positive for COVID-19. Doja had previously only removed herself from stops in Boston and New York City after “a few members” of her production crew tested positive earlier this weekend.

"As most of you probably heard, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution," she wrote in a statement on Twitter. "Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there."

This is the second time that Doja has tested positive for COVID-19 during the coronavirus pandemic. Her first positive diagnosis came in July of last year.

