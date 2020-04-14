Ever since first turning heads in the video for her breakout single "Juicy," Doja Cat has proven herself to be a master at building a social media presence. One glance at her Instagram reveals the well-rounded mind behind the madness, delivering thirst-traps one moment and hilariously self-deprecating comedy the next. Sometimes, she combines the best of both worlds, as she most recently did with her invention of the ominously named "Choke Me" challenge.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Aight I’m sorry I know I been wilin but I wanted to make a challenge cuz I’m bored as fuck fuck u," she writes, signaling her intentions. As for the challenge itself, it seems relatively simple -- bust a vaguely seductive move while implementing a grotesque face-swap application of your choosing. There isn't exactly an official rulebook to parse through here.

For the record, she certainly picked a classic tune for the occasion. Should you be unfamiliar, the song in question is "Choke Me Spank Me Pull My Hair" by Xzibit, produced by Dr. Dre, available for your listening pleasure on his 2002 album Man Vs. Machine. On that note, X to the Z was flattered to be included, shouting Doja out on his own Instagram page. "Thanks, I had no idea there was a #chokemechallenge .....glad I could provide the sounds," writes X, alongside a co-sign from the legendary DJ Quik.

What do you think -- will Doja Cat's quirky challenge stick? We can certainly hope, if only to see Xzibit's triple-X banger find its way to a brand new audience.