Doja Cat apologized to her fans for saying she wanted to quit music.
Doja Cat has apologized to her fans on Twitter after saying that she was quitting music, last week. Doja got into a heated Twitter rant after going back and forth with fans who were upset she canceled a performance in Paraguay due to a heavy rainstorm.
Doja returned to Twitter, Saturday night, to tell her followers that she owes much of her success to their support.
"I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you," Doja wrote in one tweet. "I do owe people shit. I owe a lot."
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
She also gave credit to herself: "I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way."
Doja had originally stated that she's done with music and instructed her fans to unfollow her.
“It’s gone and i don’t give a f*ck anymore i f*ckin quit i can’t wait to f*cking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore," she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f*cking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f*cking nightmare unfollow me.”
She went on to reply directly to fans, telling one who had apologized for her behavior, "I wasn’t any better."
Check out Doja's new tweets below.
