Doja Cat has apologized to her fans on Twitter after saying that she was quitting music, last week. Doja got into a heated Twitter rant after going back and forth with fans who were upset she canceled a performance in Paraguay due to a heavy rainstorm.

Doja returned to Twitter, Saturday night, to tell her followers that she owes much of her success to their support.

"I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you," Doja wrote in one tweet. "I do owe people shit. I owe a lot."



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

She also gave credit to herself: "I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way."

Doja had originally stated that she's done with music and instructed her fans to unfollow her.

“It’s gone and i don’t give a f*ck anymore i f*ckin quit i can’t wait to f*cking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore," she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f*cking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f*cking nightmare unfollow me.”

She went on to reply directly to fans, telling one who had apologized for her behavior, "I wasn’t any better."

Check out Doja's new tweets below.

