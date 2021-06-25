Doja Cat & Young Thug Link Up For The Melodic & Upbeat "Payday"

Doja Cat's long-awaited third studio album Planet Her has finally arrived, and the lean 14-track project features some pretty impressive guest features from artists such as J.I.D, SZA, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and Young Thug. Over the years, fans have come to appreciate Doja Cat's unbelievable versatility on albums such as Amala and Hot Pink, and her latest full-length effort is no different.

One of the early standouts from the genre-bending album is "Payday," the highly anticipated track that marks the first official collaboration between Doja Catand Young Thug.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images & Neilson Barnard/Getty Image

While both of the artists are incredibly skilled rappers, "Payday" finds both of them in their pop bag, delivering a melodic and upbeat record. Doja Cat leads the show with an infectious hook and bridge combo, while Young Thug contributes a quick verse, and as expected, they both feel right at home over the hyperpop production from Y2K.

Listen to Doja Cat and Young Thug's new collaboration below, and if you're feeling it listen to the rest of Planet Her here.

Quotable Lyrics

And I'm bilingual, talking money conversations

And, baby, we are not the same, make no mistakes, yeah (Make no mistakes)

You gotta face it (You gotta face)

'Cause I just keep addin' up and they run it up

And then add it up, and they run it, run it