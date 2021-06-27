Doja Cat is truly a force to be reckoned with. She raps, she sings, and her incredibly unique personality bleeds into her artwork effortlessly. On Friday, she slid through with her latest body of work, Planet Her, the singer's third studio album. The fourteen-track project boasts appearances from The Weeknd, Young Thug, and more. So, it only made sense that her latest project would hold dominance on our weekly R&B playlist. "You Right" ft. The Weeknd and "Love To Dream" earned positions on this week's edition of our R&B Season update.

Young Rog is a bubbling name right now but his latest project, Boy Next Door will rightfully help propel his name across the music industry. The impressive 10-track project boasts features from Freddie Gibbs and 6lack, though some of his brightest moments are on the solo cuts. This week, we had to add "The Fall" and "Want To" to our playlist.

In addition to new music from Doja Cat and Young Rog, our R&B season playlist also boasts appearances from Jazmine Sullivan, Njomza & Ari Lennox, Snoh Aalegra, and Ruth B.

Check out the latest update below and be sure to subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.

