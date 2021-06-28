Doja Cat & Gunna Croon Together On "Why Why"

On an album that has had an interesting band of features, including J.I.D. and Young Thug, Doja Cat keeps adding to what's already Planet Her's lengthy list. Recruiting the latter's labelmate, Gunna, the two bounce off each other seamlessly on "Why Why."

At this point, every song she drops seems to be on pace to make an appearance on our charts. This morning, there is no exception. Doja boasts up and down the whirling beat, while Gunna comes in and makes his presence felt with some very reassuring bars. For their first time collaborating, the two sound as fluid as a pair can be. Who doesn't want to hear Doja scat her way across the hook and Gunna rapping about taking a private flight over to the Philippines? Of course, that's a trick question, because it's what we've all been asking for somewhere deep down.

With a handful of new songs being released on the project's deluxe edition, it's safe to say that "Why Why" is its standout, and any other time these two link up we can be expecting more of the same.

Quotable Lyrics:

Make you smile just to help you show all your white teeth

Bust down with a purple dial, this a flawless AP