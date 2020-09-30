Well, here's a pretty interesting pairing.

Doja Cat has been pretty secretive about her love life, generally keeping that side of her life private. French Montana is always caught up in some sort of rumor about his personal life, famously dating Khloe Kardashian and most recently ending up some sort of alleged entanglement with NeNe Leakes.

While they may just be hanging out as friends, people seem to believe that French and Doja are smashing after they were caught on video together on a yacht.

The two rappers were seemingly enjoying some time together on the water. French kicked back and had a huge smile on his face while Doja Cat apparently spent time on her phone before a mutual friend called out her real name, Amala, for her to reveal herself to the camera.

While there is no romantic element to this video, people are theorizing that, just by them being together, there's something going on. They're going based on the old adage: "there's always more than meets the eye".



We'll have to wait and see if they continue making appearances on social media together but, from the looks of it, they seem to be just friends.

Do you think French Montana and Doja Cat are together from the looks of the video?

