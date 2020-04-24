A hip hop legend has taken to the Wild 'N Out stage. Big Daddy Kane is a rap icon who first stepped into the music scene in the mid-1980s. He gave us classics like "Ain't No Half Steppin'," "Smooth Operator," and "I Get The Job Done," and now he's making an appearance on Nick Cannon's long-running MTV show. Also on the upcoming episode is Doja Cat who leads the "New School Squad" against Kane's "Old School Squad."

Wlid 'N Out shared a clip of the two teams facing off in a game of Turn Up for What. There were a few hits and misses, including silence after a comedian took a shot at Lizzo. He said there was a time when he didn't like "big girls" but "after seeing Lizzo's ass, I like girls with the same body as me." Doja followed and took aim at people calling her a "cow"—a reference to her viral "Moo" hit—letting people know that she stays "milking the game."

Doja has much to celebrate as of late, especially considering her Hot Pink hit "Say So" has been taking over airwaves. After becoming a TikTok viral dance video, "Say So" went on to earn Doja Cat her first Top 10 single and was certified Platinum. Check out a clip of Big Daddy Kane and Doja Cat on Wild 'N Out below.