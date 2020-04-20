Playboi Carti sure knows how to tease us. The rapper who's developed a rabid, cult-like following recently returned to the fray when he released a visual and new single for the pitched-up lullaby-esque masterpiece "@ MEH," re-igniting excitement for his impending album, Whole Lotta Red.

Fans, and hip-hop artists alike reacted to the single drop, with Uzi joining on the commentary. Uzi, who seems to be playing the role of Carti mascot these days, followed up his response to "@ MEH" with a possible date for more music when he tweeted out the word "Monday." Actually, it was more like: ". MoNDaY," to be precise. Carti followed similarly, leaving us to wonder what would happen on MoNDaY? Well, Monday is now here. So far, nothing out of the ordinary has happened. It is 4/20, which means we've all been smoking, but that's about it.

Still, Monday isn't over yet! Could Whole Lotta Red still drop today? Carti continues to pump his fans up about it, tweeting this afternoon "rEd," which has clearly got fans intrigued. Uzi tweeted similarly, right before Uzi, in Carti's preferred upper-case-lower-case format: "HEy."

What do you think, will today finally be the day that Carti fans receive their magnum opus? Sound off in the comments and stay tuned.