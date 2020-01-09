Amicable exes Chris Brown and Ammika Harris welcomed their newborn son, Aeko Brown, last November, and the two have been the poster parents for staying on good terms. The pair have have a history of breaking up and getting back together, but have remained broken up since the birth of their son, focusing only on maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship and friendship. However, Chris's latest IG post seems to imply that the ex-couple could possibly be back on again.

"❤️ hey momma🥰," Chris captioned the post, which features two gorgeous photos of Ammika. The first shows her looking at her reflection in the mirror, followed by a photo of her pointing at the camera in a bikini and sunglasses. Though Chris and Ammika have both never shied away from sharing content of each other on their social media accounts, this post is particularly lovey-dovey. Chris's enamoration for Ammika simply cannot be contained, and he clearly still thinks the world of her. There was even speculation around Christmas time that Chris and Ammika were engaged after a photo of Chris holding Aeko showed the singer sporting a diamond ring on his ring finger, though neither of them confirmed these rumours. Do you think this post means they're even considering getting back together? Or is it just his way of express some friendly admiration for his son's mother?