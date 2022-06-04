Doechii's vacation was unfortunately struck by tragedy, as she learned that her dog was eaten by a coyote back home. In a since-deleted IG story, the Florida rapper and TDE signee gave fans the news, saying that she's "not sure how to continue on with the vacation."

The “Crazy” recording artist has posted fun clips from the vacation on her story since, even if we don't know if those were before she heard the news. She also shared a few videos of her dog on her story just today, with the caption "Rip my sweet girl she really was the sweetest dog ever."

Doechii attends Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Many have come forward with sympathy and support for the Tampa native, including City Girls' JT. She went through a similar experience last month when a coyote tried to get into her yard and attack her animals while she was on vacation. "So while I was out of town a coyote tried to get in the yard to get my puppies while they was playing," she wrote. "Now I’m sad & don’t want them to play outside no more!"

The “Twerkulator” rapper took to Twitter to express her condolences for Doechii, writing, "So sorry this happened to her, especially while she's away."

Despite today's bad news, Doechii has been steadily rising over the past few months. After signing to Top Dawg Entertainment and joining their legendary roster, she announced a partnership deal between TDE and Capitol Records and dropped a video for her song "Persuasive.”

We hope the rising star processes and moves on from this tragedy and that her career continues to grow and grow. She also recently made her Coachella live debut with fellow TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad.

[via]