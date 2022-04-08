mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doechii Turns It Up A Notch With "Crazy"

Aron A.
April 08, 2022 13:37
Crazy
Doechii

TDE's latest signee Doechii flexes her star potential on her latest releases, "Crazy."


A few weeks ago, TDE's Punch asked Twitter who would be included in the class of the next generation of superstars. A handful of names popped out but the signing of Doechii made it evidently clear that the label has another potential superstar under their umbrella. The release of her latest single, "Crazy" cements that notion further.

Doechii brings out the vibrancy and high-energy with her new single, "Crazy." The percussion-heavy production has dashes of afrobeats and jazz but Doechii's high-energy and aggression oozes of confidence for a certified smash.

"Crazy is about un-contained power, creativity and confidence. People call you crazy when they fear you or they don’t understand you,” said Doechii of the record. “So when I use it in the song I’m reflecting that energy back on them to show them themselves.”

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
When the shit is my calling
Won't duck bitch, I'm all in
It's a brand new day
New pace, light joggin'
Straight facts, no jargon
It's a whole lot of big blue checks, no login

Doechii
