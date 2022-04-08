Doechii Turns It Up A Notch With "Crazy"

A few weeks ago, TDE's Punch asked Twitter who would be included in the class of the next generation of superstars. A handful of names popped out but the signing of Doechii made it evidently clear that the label has another potential superstar under their umbrella. The release of her latest single, "Crazy" cements that notion further.

Doechii brings out the vibrancy and high-energy with her new single, "Crazy." The percussion-heavy production has dashes of afrobeats and jazz but Doechii's high-energy and aggression oozes of confidence for a certified smash.

"Crazy is about un-contained power, creativity and confidence. People call you crazy when they fear you or they don’t understand you,” said Doechii of the record. “So when I use it in the song I’m reflecting that energy back on them to show them themselves.”

Quotable Lyrics

When the shit is my calling

Won't duck bitch, I'm all in

It's a brand new day

New pace, light joggin'

Straight facts, no jargon

It's a whole lot of big blue checks, no login

