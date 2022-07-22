Doechii Taps SZA For "Persuasive (Remix)"

It's her time to shine and Doechii is soaking up every moment. The Florida star may seem like a newcomer, but she has been working hard to develop her artistry prior to becoming the next "it" artist in the industry. Earlier this year, Doechii announced her partnership deal with both TDE and Capitol Records, and with that revelation came the arrival of the visual to her single, "Persuasive."

The standout has been lighting up stages from one coast to the next ever since, and she has returned with an updated version of "Persuasive" that hosts an appearance by labelmate SZA. A video recently went viral that showed Doechii with her stylist who was doing her hair while they were listening to the track. Unbeknownst to Doechii, they were playing the remix and that's how she found out that the Ctrl hitmaker came in with the assist for the remix.

Stream "Persuasive (Remix)" by Doechii featuring SZA and let us know what you think of this one.

Quotable Lyrics

How does it feel to be alive?

Let me break it down 'til it feel right

How does it feel, I'm so alive and it's so

Devil himself can't kill the vibe