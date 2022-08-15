It is generally understood that an EP is just a warm-up until the full-length album is ready. Some of our favorite artists with longevity in Hip Hop have shifted the culture with an EP alone, cementing just how important it is to give it your all, whatever the release may be. Mainstream newcomers like Doechii teeter the line of already being an established artist while also being newly-signed Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records talent. Her recent she / her / black b*tch EP is a play-by-play of what showcasing one's assortment of skills means in music, as Doechii seemingly transforms effortlessly from one track to the next.

Acting as her major label introduction, Doechii's she / her / black b*tch arrived as a five-track EP that is the first stop to her debut studio album. It comes as no surprise that the short-stacked project opened with Doechii colliding with Rico Nasty as the two alternative-labeled artists have often been compared. "Swamp Things" immediately took listeners on a journey as production almost disrupts itself to set off in a new direction, highlighting Alt-Rock and Alt-Hip Hop elements. This takes a slight turn as "B*tch I'm Nice" is ushered in, notably because the flow shifts to a style reminiscent of a twerk anthem delivered by the City Girls. Doechii's "Persuasive" was already on heavy rotation but when SZA made an appearance on the updated version that made it to the EP, the two labelmates created a firestorm among their fanbases.

As a student of artists ranging from the Golden Era of Rap to Gospel favorites, Doechii's eclectic style is as far-ranging as her tastes. This is exemplified in her EP as she not only puts her abilities on display, but the way she complements each production shows why she has been labeled a standout— and choice for this year's XXL Freshman class. Top Dawg producer Kal Banx puts in work on every record, often joined by others like Diego Ave, Bankroll Got It, Go Grizzly, G Koop, Devin Malik, and Grammy winner Hit-Boy whose contributions to "This B*tch Matters" helped make for a stellar track.

If you're looking for a song that some would say most connects to the inception of Hip Hop sonically, then "This B*tch Matters" is it. Banx and Hit-Boy slid on the track, and Doechii encapsulated a fusion of generations within just a few minutes. The hype around Doechii isn't just because she's some new "it" girl on the block; she manages to float effortlessly between genres, something that she has displayed on live stages, including her recent Tonight Show performance.

“Many times I’ve been referred to as a 'bitch' as a way to gaslight me out of certain spaces, something I think many people can relate to in one way or another. Lots of people will call you various names for doing something differently. So, I decided to take ownership of the ‘black b*tch’ and title my EP she / her / black b*tch and reclaim that motherf*cking power." "If you’ve ever been put down for being yourself, just remember you're powerful and unapologetic—these songs are for you."

If you're a diehard fan of "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake"—the rapper's breakout viral hit that went wild on TikTok and helped put her on the map— and you're expecting Doechii to stay in that lane, then she / her / black b*tch may not hit the mark. For those looking to contain Hip Hop in a box according to what they believe is the heart of the genre, then the project may be off-putting. However, if you're looking for an artist who is forward-thinking in the pursuit of their creativity in a music community that is often repetitive or stifled, while also being respected by her peers for going against the grain, then Doechii's she / her / black b*tch is an open-armed, welcomed introduction.

Suit up, because when TDE shoots, they don't miss. Stream she / her / black b*tch below.