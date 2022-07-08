mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Doechii Makes A Huge Impression In Just 90 Seconds On "Bitch I'm Nice"

Alexander Cole
July 08, 2022 09:45
135 Views
01
0
Image via DoechiiImage via Doechii
Image via Doechii

Bitch I'm Nice
Doechii

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Doechii didn't need a lot of time to make her point.


Doechii has been making a huge impression on the rap game as of late. The female MC was recently on the XXL Freshman List where she delivered a unique freestyle that had a lot of people talking. Since coming into the game, she has been sure to remain consistent with her releases, and on Friday, Doechii kept up her consistency by dropping a short yet sweet track called "Bitch I'm Nice."

With this track, delivers two breathtaking verses in which she switches up her flows over uptempo and bassy production. The hook on this track is extremely catchy and Doechii comes through with the flows to match. Overall, this track marks Doechii's ascension into the rap game, and we can't wait to hear more from her in the not-so-distant future.

Let us know what you think of this brand new track, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

No sweat, I'm the heavyweight champ, whaddup?
When I bring the coke out, white girls cut up
When I walk up in the room, every boy shut up
'Cause they know my n****s zoom and they cut the run out

Doechii new music new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Doechii Makes A Huge Impression In Just 90 Seconds On "Bitch I'm Nice"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject