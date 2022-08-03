She may be just 23 years old, but Florida-born lyricist Doechii is ready to take the world by storm, and her 2022 resume proves it.

Back in March, Jaylah Hickmon signed to Top Dawg Entertainment, joining the ranks of artists like Isaiah Rashad, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and Reason, just to name a few. Since then, she's also been inducted into 2022's XXL Freshman Class, and even earned a coveted spot on former President Barack Obama's annual summer playlist.

Doechii attends the 2021 BET Awards -- Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

While it's no easy feat to follow all of that, Doechii has managed to do so with the announcement of her debut EP, she / her / black b*tch arriving on streaming platforms this Friday (August 5).

On Tuesday (August 2), the Tampa-born performer shared not only the release date but also the tracklist for the upcoming project. While we've already heard "Bitch I'm Nice" after it arrived last month, titles like "This Bitch Matters," and "Swamp Bitches" featuring Rico Nasty will be new to fans.

Other songs include "Bitches Be" with Jst Ray and the previously released remix of "Persuasive" featuring Doechii's labelmate, SZA.

Upon being recruited to join TDE this spring, the rising star expressed her enthusiasm in a press release. "I’m excited to run with Top Dawg – to work, to have a home for my overflowing ideas," she wrote.

"I want to create a new vision, a new lane, and so much music. Everyone is invited to the Doechii dominance. The legacy of Capitol and TDE continues with me and my fans and the legacy of my music starts right here, right now."





Check out the full tracklist for Doechii's debut EP with Top Dawg Entertainment below, and tap back in with HNHH this Friday to stream it for yourself.

she / her / black b*tch Tracklist:

1. Swamp Bitches feat. Rico Nasty

2. Bitch I'm Nice

3. Bitches Be feat. Jst Ray

4. This Bitch Matters

5. Persuasive (Remix) feat. SZA





