Doechii & SZA's "Persuasive" Remix Leads The Way On Our "R&B Season" Update

Following yesterday's Fire Emoji update, we've returned with some new songs for our R&B Season Spotify playlist.

This weekend, Doechii and SZA's highly anticipated collaboration on the "Persuasive" remix took the top spot on our list, following the former's induction into the 2022 XXL Freshman class alongside names like Nardo Wick, BabyTron, and Saucy Santana.

Next, we have Canadian duo dvsn's "If I Get Caught" single which has earned them some significant backlash online, though Jermaine Dupri didn't hesitate to speak up and stick his neck out for the artists.

"The people I see with something bad to say about ‘If I Get Caught’ I’m sure have never listened to blues," he tweeted. "And if you never listened to blues. then you’re musically blind in my book and you can’t see what we did."

"Goofy" by Tink came up next, arriving alongside an accompanying music video that was filmed in her hometown of Chicago.

"In the [visual], you’ll see me going through some real shit. Being cheated on, being left at the doctor's office pregnant and alone… it’s just very real and raw," she revealed in a press release.

Finally, we have DaniLeigh's diss track aimed toward DaBaby, "Dead To Me," which she dropped off after their very tumultuous public falling out just months after the birth of their daughter.

Stream it all below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.