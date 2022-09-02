Doechii & SZA Get Ethereal In "Persuasive"

The Top Dawg darlings joined forces to bring their summer hit to life.

Finally!

Doechii and SZA blessed fans on Thursday, releasing the highly anticipated visuals for their hit single "Persuasive." The Sara Lacombe directed video features the TDE stars flexing their vocals and serving vibrant looks while posing the viral question of the Summer, "how does it feel to be you?" In a statement, Doechii says she created the fun track "to uplift people and bring communities together.”

She added, "Having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music. Knowing that SZA is with [Top Dawg Entertainment] was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE!” "Persuasive" is featured on Doechii’s debut EP she/her/black b*tch, which also features guest appearances from Rico Nasty and Jst Ray.

SZA also lended her talents to DJ Khaled's "Beautiful" featuring Future from his latest album God Did.

Check out "Persuasive" above.