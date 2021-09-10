AZ Drops “Doe Or Die II,” Decades After Releasing His Debut Studio Album

Back in 1995, Anthony “AZ” Cruz released his studio debut, Doe or Die. For over 25 years, the Brooklyn native has been teasing fans with promises of a follow-up album, and after a quarter of a century, he’s finally delivered.

Doe or Die II arrived on streaming services on September 10, and features collaborations from the likes of Idris Elba, Jahiem, Rick Ross,Lil Wayne, Dave East, and more.

The 13-track long album is, “just what the doctor ordered,” AZ said in a press release.

The 49-year-old posted a celebratory video with Rick Ross to his Instagram earlier today, showing the two of them clearly very excited about the long awaited project’s release.

“@richforever we got one!!! DOE OR DIE 2 OUT NOW!!!!!!” the caption reads. “They say every follower is not a supporter, I disagree. All my followers support because I’m one spot from being #1.”

Cruz has released several other projects over the years, including Lost & Found, Legendary, Final Call, and Undeniable, although fans have been begging the “I’m Back” singer to go back to his Doe or Die roots for as long as they can remember.

Tracklist

1. Conversations With God (Intro) feat. Idris Elba

2. Just 4 U

3. The Wheel feat. Jahiem

4. Keep It Real

5. Never Enough feat. Rick Ross

6. Different

7. Ritual feat. Conway The Machine & Lil Wayne

8. Blow That S#%t feat. Dave East

9. Bulletproof

10. Check Me Out

11. Time To Answer

12. Found My Niche

13. What’s Good - Bonus feat. T-Pain