Doe Boy Teases "Oh Really (Deluxe)" With "Wanna See A Dead Body"

Doe Boy has been basking in the success of his debut album, Oh Really. The project arrived in February but it appears that he has no intention on slowing down. With a deluxe edition set to arrive in the future, the rapper unveiled his latest single, "Wanna See A Dead Body" earlier today. The song follows the release of "I Don't Blame Em," which dropped in late February. Doe Boy's back on his bully, weaving through eerie production with menacing threats and urgency in his tone.

The rapper released the new single and teased a possible deluxe edition of Oh Really on Instagram. Hopefully, that arrives soon.

Peep his new single below and check out our exclusive interview with Doe Boy right here.

Quotable Lyrics

I finesse and hit 'em with the woo, woo, woo, woo

Bad as fuck, she a groupie but her man a groupie too

I ain't comin' in that building, I can't bring a toolie too

Don't come fuckin' with my circle, choppa make you hula hoop