Doe Boy Teams Up With Key Glock & Kenny Muney On "Muggin"

It seems inevitable that Doe Boy will be releasing a project soon enough. We're a little over a month into the new year and he's been releasing banger after banger in the past few weeks. He's still riding high off of the release of Demons R Us with Southside but with the recent slew of singles, the FBG rapper appears to be readying a follow-up soon enough.

With a penchant for making uncompromising street music, Doe Boy lets the bass rattle on his new single, "Muggin." The rapper teams up with Paper Route Empire's Key Glock and Kenny Munny for the menacing new single where they detail home invasions, violence and street politics. It truly is Robbin' Season whenever Doe Boy drops.

Check out the latest record from Doe Boy below. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I had them young n***as run in your house

Ain't gon' shoot at your house, put this gun in your mouth

Play, we gon' blow your shit up, leave your brains on the floor

Take your drugs then we out