Doe Boy Taps Ty Dolla $ign For "CRY FOR ME"

Hayley Hynes
January 29, 2022 15:51
Doe Boy/Spotify
Doe Boy's "OH REALLY" also includes features from BabyFace Ray, 42 Dugg, Moneybagg Yo, and more.


Earlier this weekend, Doe Boy delivered OH REALLY, a 19-track album that includes features from Lil Uzi Vert, Johnny Blaze, Vory, BabyFace Ray, Lil Double 0, and Roddy Ricch.

Other recording artists that appear on the record are Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Rowdy Rebel, 42 Dugg, as well as LA's own Ty Dolla $ign, who comes in on one of our personal favourite titles – "CRY FOR ME."

"Would you cry for me? (Me) / If I went down and shit went bad, would you slide for me? (Me) / If I ain't put that in your back, would you ride for me? (Me) / Said it's the best you ever had, girl, don't lie to me (Me) / Don't lie to me (Yeah)," Ty Dolla asks his lover on the chorus, with Doe Boy dropping off adlibs.

"This track really had me saying 'okayyy, OKAYYYY!' out loud," one YouTube user wrote in the track's comments. "Broke the mf reply button," another added.

Stream "CRY FOR ME" and let us know what your favourite bars are below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pardon me, baby, pardon me, baby (Me, me)
I know you want to, but I can't let you play me (Me, me)
Pardon me, baby, pardon me, baby (Hey, yeah)
I ain't lookin' for nobody to save me

Doe Boy Ty Dolla $ign new music new song oh really new album CRY FOR ME
