Doe Boy Pays Homage To Biggie On "What's Beef"

It's been a huge year for Doe Boy. After amassing a huge following through mixtapes and singles, he came through with his official debut album at the top of the year, OH REALLY. Little did we know that this was just the beginning of a bigger roll out across the remainder of 2022. Last month, he shared his latest project, Catch Me If You Can. However, it doesn't look like that's the end of his release schedule for the summer.

In his mission to flood the streets with new music, Doe Boy came through with a haunting banger this morning titled, "What's Beef." On his new single, he takes inspiration from Biggie's song of the same name over Hit Kidd's ominous production as he takes aim at his opponents.

Check the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Said he wanted smoke 'til we brought it to his front door

He was scared as fuck, he saw a demon, what he front for?

Bet he learned his lessons, try the mob, you gon' get touched, hoe

Though he was a shooter, how we end up with his gun, though?

