Doe Boy Keeps It Coming With "I Don't Blame Em"

Doe Boy already kicked off the year off on a positive note. After years of grinding and releasing mixtapes and EPs, he came through with his official debut, OH REALLY. Executive produced by Southside and Future -- two artists who practically mentored Doe Boy -- he delivered one of his best projects to date, and an early contender for year-end lists. However, it seems as if he's keeping the momentum high. The rapper came through this week with the release of "I Don't Blame Em." Doe Boy's personality shines through the eerie trap production as he weaves through the streets of Cleveland.

Check out the latest from Doe Boy below and make sure you peep our new interview with the Cleveland, OH rapper right here.

Quotable Lyrics

AR hit you in the head, that bitch do damage

Scared to let me in the game, they said I'm too savage

Police on my dick, I'm on the fed list

These mothafuckin' shells crack his head like an egg, bitch

